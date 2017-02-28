Nenshi looking for more information on implications of becoming a 'sanctuary city'

Mayor Naheed Nenshi isn't chomping at the bit to call Calgary a sanctuary city.

Last week, Montreal council joined other major Canadian cities and named itself a "sanctuary city," which Mayor Denis Coderre told reporters would give those fleeing the United States access to municipal programs and buildings, including libraries and recreation centres.

The mayor said he's not sure what becoming a sanctuary city would actually mean for Calgary, and he'd need to ask some tough questions before considering following in the footsteps of Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ont.

"I'm not one for symbolism for the sake of symbolism," Nenshi told reporters. "I did want to understand a little bit more on whether there's actually any implications to those other cities that have done it beyond brand value."