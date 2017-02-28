Owner, manager of Calgary aquarium shop fined, banned from owning animals

CALGARY — The owner and manager of a Calgary aquarium shop have been fined thousands of dollars and banned from owning animals.

Riverfront Aquariums owner Michael Chow and manager Wayne Woo were convicted today of Animal Protection Act offences after Calgary Humane Society officials found 333 animals in varying states of distress in the shop on Dec. 2, 2015.

Woo was fined the maximum of $20,000 and given a lifetime ban on owning animals except fish and a current dog.

Chow was fined $4,000 fine and given a 10-year ban on owning animals except fish and one dog.

Humane Society spokesman Brad Nichols says the two disregarded the most basic needs of the creatures in their care.

The humane society said there were three smaller seizures and subsequent charges in the year prior to the final seizure of the animals on Dec. 2, 2015.