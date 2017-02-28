Possible Green Line realignment will buy Ramsay more time on its ARP

There may be a silver lining in the controversy growing over the potential realignment of the Green Line through Ramsay.



That community had been working with the city on an Area Redevelopment Plan (ARP) over the past year. City administration now says they’ll be asking council for more time to complete that document, which was originally slated to go for approval in May.



That delay is a welcome one, according to the Ramsay Community Association.



Erin Joslin, VP external for that group, said the process was rushed from the start.



“We were given three months to do a process that typically takes one to two years,” she said. “My whole time working on that ARP was fighting for extensions because the timeline was unachievable.”



ARPs are meant to be guiding documents to help communities reach development objectives, as well as give information on proposed land uses.



Joslin said the group was asked to complete some of the work without a key document – the Developed Areas Guidebook.



“The Developed Areas Guidebook was supposed to define new zonings, and those weren’t defined yet, and we were supposed to be putting them into our community and considering these new zonings,” said Joslin.



Kevin Froese, coordinator of community planning south with the City of Calgary, said the request for more time on the ARP is in direct response to a possible new alignment on the Green Line.



The city and community had been working around other Green Line scenarios, but the newest possible alignment changes everything.



“We’re delaying because if we found out in June we’ve got a new alignment, it wouldn’t be prudent for us to come out now and then have to go and reopen that plan in June,” said Froese.



An ARP for nearby Inglewood may also be delayed because of the Green Line realignment.



Ramsay and Inglewood already have older ARPs in place, so Froese said the delay will not prevent growth or change in the communities.

