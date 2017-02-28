Senior dies in head-on traffic collision in northeast Calgary
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash on Edmonton Trail
A man in his 80s died in a traffic collision Tuesday morning on Edmonton Trail NE.
Calgary police are investigating the crash, which happened around 8:20 a.m.
A red Dodge Caravan collided head on with a white Ford F-150 in the 4400 block of Edmonton Trail NE.
The driver of the minivan, an man in his early 80s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50s, was not injured.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000.
