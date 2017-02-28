Senior dies in head-on traffic collision in northeast Calgary

A man in his 80s died in a traffic collision Tuesday morning on Edmonton Trail NE.

Calgary police are investigating the crash, which happened around 8:20 a.m.

A red Dodge Caravan collided head on with a white Ford F-150 in the 4400 block of Edmonton Trail NE.

The driver of the minivan, an man in his early 80s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50s, was not injured.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.