Symons Valley Ranch pop up markets to help vendors get back on feet

The long road to re-establishing Symons Valley Ranch will begin with pop-up markets.

It's been nearly a month since one of Calgary's renowned farmer's markets burned to the ground, leaving vendors without a home for the foreseeable future.

But there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

New business ownership of Symons Valley Ranch has been confirmed and progress with permits is now in the City of Calgary's hands; soon architectural planning will start.

And starting March 4, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. a pop-up marketplace on the original property will kick off a series of one-day events to support vendors and their families.

“The primary goal right now is to ensure our vendors have a temporary home where they can continue to operate and sell products,” explain Ken and Tracy Aylesworth, Managing Partners of Symons Valley Ranch Farmers Market, in a written statement.

“The outpouring of support has been very humbling. We hope to see many friends and customers at the pop-up markets in the coming weeks. We are grateful for the continued vendor support.”

The Ranch promises many of the old favourite vendors will be there selling products and welcoming regulars.

“We are looking forward to being able to reconnect with the greater community. There is no question that the Symons Valley Ranch Farmers Market is alive and well. The team is dedicated and working hard to ensure that we maintain the momentum to have a temporary home as soon as possible," said Aylesworth.