Be responsible when you drink-o: AGLC launches awareness campaign

It’s a different kind of drinking game: one where the goal is education instead of getting wasted.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) visited the University of Calgary with their latest Drink Sense campaign. It focuses on keeping those 18 to 29 informed about drinking in moderation. Online there’s a quiz folks can take to see what their set of empties says about them.

But at the U of C, students came face to face with their drinking habits over a game of “ Drinko ” – think alcoholic plinko , but without the shots. Students were given three chits for women, and four for men to plunk into the board with the ultimate goal of landing on water, or an energy drink (drinking in moderation.)

“There’s different opportunities to enjoy different types of beverages when you go out for the evening,” said Bill Robinson, the AGLC president. “Rather than just alcohol.”

He said their ultimate goal isn’t to stop young people from drinking, that’s not going to happen, it’s just to give them the information they need to drink responsibly.

The game explains that the Canada low-risk drinking guidelines recommend three drinks per day for a men and two for women and springboards onto responsible drinking and binge drinking.

“People can take (drinking) too far in university, even just with games. With really simple games like beer pong or sociables, you can easily have five or six drinks just during that,” said Diana Dang. “I already drink responsibly, but I find that people often think, “Oh I know my own limit,” but with something like this – if someone is telling you your limit is three – I think that might help some people.”