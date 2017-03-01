'All hat and no cattle:' Trudeau says Albertans tired of being taken for granted

CALGARY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has worked hard in the last year to show Albertans that it is listening to their concerns.

Trudeau says the Liberals adjusted employment benefits for hard-hit resource workers, invested in infrastructure and approved an oil pipeline to new markets.

He said the previous federal government said for 10 years that it supported Alberta and the oilsands, but was unable to get a pipeline built to any ports.

"That's not spin. That's not a political argument. Those are facts and everyone here in Alberta knows that," Trudeau said Wednesday during a visit to support Liberal candidates for two federal byelections in Calgary on April 3.

The byelections are needed to fill vacancies left when former prime minister Stephen Harper and MP Jason Kenney stepped down in Calgary Heritage and Calgary Midnapore, respectively. Kenney is running for the Alberta Tory leadership.

"Albertans are tired of being taken for granted and they want a better option, and that's exactly what we're putting forward," Trudeau said. "We will not write off any corner of this country.

"That's what I'm doing right here. That's why I go to every byelection."

Trudeau said no one expected the Liberals to win any Calgary seats in the 2015 federal election, but a lot of hard work led to the party winning two seats.

That hard work has continued, he said, while the Conservatives have simply continued to try to muddy the waters.

"Calgarians are tired of being taken for grant by people who talk a good game, but, as you say around here, it's all hat and no cattle.