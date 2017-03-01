Coun. Andre Chabot to run for mayor of Calgary

Coun. Andre Chabot said he wants to usher in a new era of collaboration at city hall – one that benefits all Calgarians.

That what he’ll stake his campaign on as he steps up to challenge current Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi in this year’s October civic election.

Chabot, Ward 10 councillor since 2005, said he’s been toying with the idea of a mayoral run for some time, but remained focused on his councillor duties

But, he said he couldn’t sit back any longer.

“I just wasn’t happy with the direction the city was going,” Chabot told Metro, citing one example of the city taking on tasks that were clearly the responsibility of other orders or government.

Chabot said he also wants to challenge the mayor on efficient use of taxpayer dollars. He wants the city to look at optimizing the return on tax dollars – and he was clear that didn’t mean cuts, instead he characterized it as doing things better.

The long time councillor also said he wants to eliminate the ‘adversarial’ nature – both on council and within administration.

“We need to shift the ambience at the city to be more of a collaborative partnership with administration rather than us versus them – and I don’t see that happening,” Chabot said.

He clearly recognizes the tall task ahead of him in challenging Nenshi, who is consistently ranked as one of the most popular big city mayors in the country. The decision to run for mayor came because he sees city wide discontent with mayor Nenshi.

“It’s easy to become myopic with people in your inner circle telling you their not happy,” Chabot said.

“But most of the people I talk to say the same thing. And it comes from a broad spectrum of people across the city.”

While mayor Nenshi might enjoy the celebrity factor, especially with his much talked about social media presence, Chabot said that will be one of the biggest differences seen in this upcoming civic race.

“I can tell you one of the big things is it isn’t about me,” Chabot said.

“It’s one big distinction between me and (Nenshi). I’m not focused on my own personal popularity. I’m focused on making things better for Calgarians.”

The list of contenders continues to grow with Chabot’s announcement, as he joins Naheed Nenshi, Shawn Baldwin and recently announced David Lapp in the campaign for Calgary mayor.