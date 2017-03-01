Calgary counselling facility reports record-high demand

The Calgary Counselling Centre (CCC) is experiencing record-breaking requests for their services this year, and we're only two months in to 2017.

The facility said the oil crash that happened two years ago has had a dramatic effect on this city's mental well-being.

When the price of oil dropped, many Calgarians experienced job-loss or financial stress, which the CCC said has led to an increase in mental health concerns.

“Data shows that the level of depression, anxiety and mental health distress in clients continue to rise significantly in correlation with the state of the economy,” the CCC said in a release on Wednesday.

The facility, which provided a total of 31,000 counselling sessions last year, had 979 referrals in January 2017 alone – an all-time record high, according to the release.

Since November 2014, the number of requests for their mental health and counselling services has increased by 55.6 per cent.

The centre also reported that the number of their clients who were unemployed but looking for work increased by 2.7 per cent from 2015 to 2016, and clients working full-time decreased by 2.3 per cent in the same period.