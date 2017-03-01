Maintenance worker charged after allegedly breaking into tenant's apartment: Calgary police

A maintenance worker at the apartment complex of a woman who discovered him uninvited in her bedroom has been charged with break and enter with the intent to commit a sexual assault.

On the night of Friday, Feb. 25, Philip Allan Skulnec, 38, was allegedly invited to a southeast Calgary pub with the victim and another maintenance worker from the building.

The woman later returned to her apartment alone and went to bed, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

According to police, the woman woke up just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 26 to find a man crouching beside her bed, whom she recognized as the maintenance worker she had invited to the pub.

Because of his position, he had keys to all of the building’s units.

The woman told him to leave immediately, and he did, at which point the victim called CPS.

Skulnec will appear in court on Monday, March 6, 2017.