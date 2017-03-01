When pedestrians die: Calgary police talk notifying next of kin in traffic incidents

Sirens wail moments after a child walks to school. A worried mother frantically texts her son – they go without a response.

David DenTandt was the officer who knocked on that family's door when they finally located the address only blocks away from the crash.

"That was a sad one," DenTandt said. "The younger ones are usually harder because it's generally not by their own fault that they were killed or injured, you're dealing with an innocent victim."

He's been on the force for 13 years and when he thinks on it can remember almost every death notification he's done. As an acting sergeant with the traffic division the difficult task of telling families their loved ones are either injured or worse, falls in his lap.

Earlier this month another officer told a crowd of people at the Ward 7 traffic safety meeting he's knocked nearly 50 doors to tell family a pedestrian has perished on Calgary roads.

It's a grisly task that one moment of poor judgment, inattentiveness, and poor design affords a family and officer.

"It's definitely one of the harder things we do at this job, that's for sure," DenTandt told Metro. "In this job we deal with a lot of not nice things, nasty things, gross, sad, things that make you angry. But if you're not able to separate yourself from the act that just happened; you can't take it personally, you can't deal with it that way or you won't be able to do this job for long."

DenTandt said he and others on the force can't take that moment to think about the domino effect that someone losing their life can have. They have to step up, knock on that door and be there for a family's grief.

"Maybe some people perceive it as heartless, emotionless or whatever, but it's not," DenTandt said.

In 2016 there were 10 pedestrian deaths, up from seven in 2015 and seven more in 2014.

When compared to other major city centres in 2015, city data showed our fatality rate is 25.2 pedestrians per 100,000 Calgarians, Edmonton's was 36.7 and Toronto's 2013 rate was even higher at 49.9 fatalities per capita.

DenTandt solution to the issue is simple, he says both parties – motorists and pedestrians – should pay attention.

"People just need to be more aware," DenTandt said. "Everyone has to be more responsible for themselves and knowing their surroundings…if everyone did that obviously there would be less crashes."

But Coun. Druh Farrell has advocated to take it a step further, and have the city actually put their money where their mouth is. For her, the solution isn't simply education, it's design .

"People make mistakes, and the system should be designed in such a way that when a company makes a mistake people don't die," said Farrell. "We have a responsibility to design streets that allow for people's mistakes."

Farrell said the city should be analyzing crashes along with police to ensure similar crashes don't happen again.

"That's our responsibility," said Farrell. "We would certainly take that information from CPS and analyze it for road design; police don't design our roads."