Calgary police treating death of woman outside bank as a homicide

CALGARY — A woman who was found beaten outside of a Calgary bank last week has died and police are now treating the case as a homicide.

A security guard found Trisheena Simon, 28, at about 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 22.

She was taken to hospital with head injuries and died last Friday.

Police said Tuesday they believe she was the victim of a targeted attack.

Investigators are working to determine where Simon was before she was assaulted and believe she was last seen at one of the emergency shelters in the city.

Insp. Don Coleman says Simon was "somewhat transient and didn't have a residence of her own and would have been in that particular situation for the last number of years.”