Calgary tattoo shop matches donations to LGBTQ non-profit with store credit

If you’ve been thinking about getting a tattoo but aren't quite ready to commit, now is the time to empty your piggybank and put down a deposit.

A local tattoo shop has paired up with the non-profit Skipping Stone Foundation (SSF), who aim to support transgender and gender-diverse youth with scholarships and awareness initiatives.

Until closing Sunday, anyone who makes a donation (up to $500) to the SSF will receive an equal store credit from Immaculate Concept Tattoo & Piercing – a credit that doesn’t expire.

“If they donate $100 (to SSF), they’re getting 100 bucks at the shop. It’s a good way to donate to that cause and get an awesome tattoo at the same time,” said Steve Peace, one of three owners of the popular tattoo studio on 17 Avenue.

His transgender son, Ace, appeared in a video campaign the SSF created to raise awareness about the Metta Clinic, the only facility in Alberta that provides comprehensive treatment for transgender youth, which is open one half-day a month.

“Trans youth are still subject to negative stigma … we really wanted to change those narratives and create some opportunity for trans youth to be celebrated and proud, and write some positive stories about them,” said Amelia Newbert, president of the SSF.

Calgarians have had an ‘incredible’ response to the campaign, according to Newbert, who said the organization plans to announce some new projects soon.

It’s important to Peace and the artists who work at Immaculate Concept to create a welcoming, safe environment for everyone.

“A lot of trans people have trouble going out sometimes (because) they don't know if it’s going to be safe for them or not,” Peace said.