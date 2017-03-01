'Unnecessary' for feds to regulate buildings' smoking policies: landlords

A new report from Health Canada includes an idea to ban smoking in multi-unit dwellings across the country, but the executive director of the Calgary Residential Rental Association (CRRA) said buildings that allow smoking are hard to find already.

In Alberta, smoking materials accounted for $21 million in damages during 2014 alone, according to the latest data from the province. It’s the most common known reason for fires here, second only to ‘other/unknown’ causes.

“I would suspect very large numbers of the buildings operated by our members are in fact non-smoking,” said Gerry Baxter of the CRRA.

“More and more landlords are prohibiting it,” he said, citing clean-up costs and safety as the main reasons.

In an already heavily-regulated industry, Baxter said it isn’t necessary for the federal government to worry about multi-unit dwellings.

“There would be a lot of people who own buildings who would say this is a property rights issue, and you’ll have a lot of tenants who say the (federal) government shouldn’t be dictating to me what I can and can’t do in my own home,” Baxter said.

Of the 95 fires the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to 2016, 53 of those were started by cigarettes, according to data from the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

“It’s a personal choice, and what the CFD would like to do is continue to educate people about the hazards of improper disposal of smoking materials,” said Carol Henke, public relations officer for the CFD.

Each building has to come up with their own rules, but she had some advice for landlords who want to make their properties safer: provide appropriate, safe receptacles for smokers to use, make sure fire-alarms and smoke detectors are functioning properly, and keep stairwells clear.