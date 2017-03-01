New housing report shows many Calgarians priced out of the market
Only about 50 per cent of residents could afford a starter home today
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The City of Calgary rolled out a first-of-its-kind report on Calgary’s housing supply today, and the numbers reveal what many already know – homes are expensive here.
The report found that only half of the city’s households can afford a starter home in the condo market, and that 21 per cent of households don't have enough income to rent an “average” apartment.
Despite that, Calgary has a high rate of home ownership compared with other Canadian cities. Currently 68 per cent of homes in this city are owned while 27 per cent are rentals. The rest is made up of non-market housing.
When it comes to low-end rentals, Calgary still has the highest prices in Canada.
“The report identifies housing trends and gaps in Calgary and can be used within our organization, and by other affordable housing providers in our city, to collectively help bridge these gaps," said Sarah Woodgate, director of Calgary Housing in a release.
“The findings reinforce the objectives in our Corporate Affordable Housing Strategy and will guide us as we move forward with our strategy to make affordable housing more readily available to Calgarians.”
Most Popular
-
Halifax-area man facing charges for child luring, child pornography
-
Redemption Song: How one of Bob Marley's greatest tunes was born in Nova Scotia
-
Two women charged with using VX nerve agent to kill Kim Jong Nam
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters