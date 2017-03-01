New housing report shows many Calgarians priced out of the market

The City of Calgary rolled out a first-of-its-kind report on Calgary’s housing supply today, and the numbers reveal what many already know – homes are expensive here.

The report found that only half of the city’s households can afford a starter home in the condo market, and that 21 per cent of households don't have enough income to rent an “average” apartment.

Despite that, Calgary has a high rate of home ownership compared with other Canadian cities. Currently 68 per cent of homes in this city are owned while 27 per cent are rentals. The rest is made up of non-market housing.

When it comes to low-end rentals, Calgary still has the highest prices in Canada.

“The report identifies housing trends and gaps in Calgary and can be used within our organization, and by other affordable housing providers in our city, to collectively help bridge these gaps," said Sarah Woodgate, director of Calgary Housing in a release.