Mount Royal University launches stand-alone sexual violence policy

It's another step in what many believe is the right direction.



On Monday, governors at Mount Royal University approved a standalone Sexual Violence Policy that addresses the school’s stance, reporting process, available support and how MRU will deal with instances of sexual violence going forward.



Student organizations like the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA) have been asking for stand-alone sexual assault policies, ones that detail specific definitions and mandates to collect data.



And according to MRU’s newly drafted policies, they’ll be making sexual violence data part of their annual report.



It clearly underlines that the policy is to be followed by all members of the school community and outlines the role of a “Dating, Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.”



Members of CASA want these sorts of policies to be federally, or provincially mandated to assure they are implemented and enforced equally at all institutions.



But there are no moves yet to mandate schools to have standalone policies.



When Metro asked Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt about the issue in 2016 he said it’s the province's role to hold institutions to account but didn’t go so far as to say he’d require schools to draft new standalone policies.



MRU is joining institutions like the University of Alberta with standalone sexual assault policies. In Calgary, the U of C is currently getting feedback from the community on their own sexual violence policy.



On Thursday, MRU campus leaders will meet with students directly to talk about the new policy.