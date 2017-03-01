Two pet birds die in northeast Calgary house fire

Calgary fire crews quickly knocked down a fire in the city’s northeast Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., crews were called to the 200 block of Coral Springs Mews NE. A resident called 911 after smoke was seen coming from the second story.

That resident banged on the door and rang the doorbell in an attempt to alert anyone in the home.

When they arrived, crews upgraded to a second alarm to bring in more resources.

The fire was quickly brought under control and there was limited damage.

Two pet birds died due to smoke. Nobody was home at the time.