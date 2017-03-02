Alberta government's Bill 1 aimed at reducing school fees

Calgary parents are cautiously optimistic after the Alberta government tabled Bill 1: An Act to reduce school fees, Thursday afternoon during the 2017 throne speech.

According to the government, should the bill pass, Alberta parents will no longer have to pay school fees for things like instructional supplies (textbooks, workbooks, photocopying, printing or paper supplies), or for eligible students who take the bus to their designated schools.

“These two fees cost Alberta families more than $50 million each year,” said the government. “They account for approximately 25 per cent of the total fees charged to parents.”

“Our government believes in a publicly funded education system and school fees should not be a barrier to kids getting a good start in life, no matter their circumstances,” said David Eggen, minister of education.

Should Bill 1 be proclaimed, it would result in amendments to the School Act and the creation of a new school fees regulation before the next school year.

Prior to the establishment of the new regulation, the government said they would be consulting with parents and school boards to set “a clear definition fro instruction supplies or materials.”

It would also include any common fees that are charged to an entire student body, according to the government, who said school boards often refer to these fees as instructional fees, instructional materials or basic fees.

Lisa Davis, founder of Kids Come First, said that school fees have created disparities across school boards so this is a positive step.

"We look forward to hearing further details of the new rules and how it wil be funded,"s she said.

The government said they will make further announcements about funding at the March 16 reading of the budget.

Premier Rachel Notley said that two years ago her government ran with the commitment to reduce the burden of school fees on Alberta families and that Bill 1 follows through with that commitment.

“Our government cares about your family and your pocketbook,” she said, “We understand times are tough, and we’re doing what we can to improve the lives of Albertans”

Over the last number of years, the introduction of a lunch-hour supervision fee at many school boards has ruffled the feathers of Alberta parents.

The government said their current focus is eliminating fees for instructional supplies, materials, and bussing for eligible students attending their designated schools

They said in the long term, however, the proposed amendment would provide the minister with “increased authority over all school board fee types related to publicly funded education programming.”

Barbara Silva, communications director for Support Our Students (SOS) said in a statement that Bill 1 “is an important initiative showing a renewed commitment to public education, equity and most importantly to Alberta’s children.”

She said eliminating school fees is the third point on SOS’s Ten Strategies to Achieve Equitable Public Education.