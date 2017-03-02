Alberta sisters missing for 30 years located by Lethbridge police

Fingerprints have confirmed that two Alberta sisters reported missing in 2003, but not seen for decades, are alive and well in the United States.



Lethbridge police have confirmed that Anna and Kym Hakze were positively identified by fingerprints after a lengthy investigation into their alleged disappearance.



The mother reported the two as missing in 2003 after not having seen or heard from them since the mid 1980s. They were last seen by family in Edmonton at that time.



According to Lethbridge police, Anna, now 67, and Kym, now 53, were inseparable, but at the time Anna was not connected to family. The pair disappeared together and hadn't contacted relatives since.



Lethbridge police said the investigation spanned two decades, multiple detectives and a lot of dead ends. They'd followed dozens of leads, including DNA submissions from family.



“After so many years it’s very unusual for a case like this to end with good news,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Woods, who oversees the Criminal Investigation Section, with the Lethbridge Police Service.



“Usually we find ourselves telling a family their loved one has met with some sort of tragedy or more often than not in a case of this age, never being able to provide any answers.”



A break in the case came during an annual file review in January when it was discovered that a theft report had been filed to the Vancouver Police Department 1999 with an alias attached to it of Anna Hakze. While the person wasn't Anna, they provided police with information involving a Crime Stoppers tip received in 2012, involving an author of several books with an alias believed to be used by Kym Hakze.



By doing an online search of the author's name, police located a recent story that had a photo of the woman and the area she was living.



In late February, US police attended the home of Kym Hakze, who no longer goes by that name, and confirmed her identity by fingerprint match.



LPS has been in contact with Kym Hakze and she told them that they didn't know they'd been reported missing and had walked away from their lives decades earlier.



They have not yet directly spoken with Anna, but they have confirmed her location.

