A simple donation to the Syrian Refugee Support Group changed the life of a Calgary woman

When a grieving Kerri Workman and her husband made the decision to donate the treasured bike of their deceased son to a Syrian refugee child, Workman didn’t realize how much the experience would impact her life.

Eleven-year-old Bryce Eyjolfson died in October 2014.

He’d built his treasured bike with the help of his father, and after his passing, the bike reminded the couple of better times and the joy of their son.

After Bryce died, his bike was stolen from a she in the family’s yard—and after hearing Workman’s emotional pleas for the bike’s return, the thief showed up at her door, apologized and returned the bike.

Almost a year ago to the day, Feb. 29, 2016, Workman and her husband decided that after hanging on to their son bike for two years, they wanted to donate it to a child who could really appreciate it and love it the way Bryce did.

The simple gesture of donating the bike was the springboard for Workman to begin volunteering with the Syrian Refugee Support Group (SRSG)—something she says “saved” her.

“I was off work for my grief and I had plenty of idle time, so it was quite easy for me to become involved,” she said. “At the time, there were so many newcomers with an abundance of need for help, and it turns out I needed them as much as they needed me.”

Workman said at the time she was in a really dark place grieving the loss of Bryce.

“It saved my life, I truly believe that,” she said.

In the months that followed, Workman spent “morning, noon and night” at the SRSG warehouse helping with the collection of donations as well as building relationships with the refugees.

She’s become particularly close with many of the refugee kids and teens who live in a Forest Lawn complex near her home.

Co-founder of SRSG, Saima Jamal, said Workman has become “like family” to many of the kids, who, because of cultural reasons didn’t generally make physical contact with women outside their families, they now flock to Workman giving her hugs and kisses when they see her.

Jamal highlighted a few of Workman’s deeds, including loading her truck “full to the rim” with refugee kids and taking them swimming –many for the first time ever— every week of the summer.

“Parents don’t just let anyone take their children, but when they realized I was genuine they put their trust in me,” said Workman. “I feel so lucky.”