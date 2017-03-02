Calgarian cosplay couple spotlighted for Calgary Comic Expo

Lindsey and Richard Bowden have just been announced as guest cosplayers for this year’s Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, which is good news, because they’re married and it would have been pretty awkward if only one of them got the invitation.

See, the two Calgarians met at the Calgary Expo a few years ago. Their fate must have been sewn into the cloth, because the two instantly hit it off, bonding over their love of geekery and cosplay.

Their love blossomed into a series of couples costumes.

“It’s great to have the same interests,” said Richard. “Our shop is in the basement, so we can go down together and spend more time together.”

Having a partner who cares about how you look means they can share honest critiques, and often spend late nights bouncing ideas and playing with fabrics.

Lindsey has been cosplaying for more than a decade, while Richard only started a few years ago. Lindsey helped him with his sewing skills.

Although the couple have won awards for their costumes in the past, they said they feel incredibly humbled to be asked to come as Cosplay guests.

It’s already rewarding enough for both of them just to get recognized and asked for pictures at a convention.

Lindsey loves portraying characters, that although fiction, embody qualities she looks up to. There’s a magic in bringing them to life.

For Richard, it helps him grow as a person.

“I’m a very big introvert,” he explained. “You wouldn’t expect to see people like me on stage. It really challenges me to put myself out there. We always try to push each other.”

Every costume is a labour of love. Lindsey’s Mystique (of the X-Men) requires hours of prosthetics every time she wears the costume.

Richard’s Ifrit, a massive, shaggy costume from Final Fantasy X, is like walking around in a couch. But again, the look on fans faces at his costume are always heart-warming – even if he can’t always make out the faces from inside the mask.

“For good and bad, we go in together,” said Lindsey. “It’s nice to know we have a support network.”

They’ve even found other couples who cosplay together, and regularly go on double dates.