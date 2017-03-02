Calgary disabled dancer honoured by human rights museum

Late Calgary dancer Thomas Poulsen is being honoured by the Canadian Museum of Human Rights for his advocacy in disability rights.

Poulsen was born with cerebral palsy, but became an integral part of the MoMo theatrical dance company shortly after it opened in 2003.

He passed away earlier this year.

Curator Julia Peristerakis said she came across Poulsen through a 2010 interview he had done with the museum, which is located in Winnipeg.

“I was really struck – he stood out with his spirit, finesse and the way he articulated his experiences as a person with a disability,” said Peristerakis. “He’s the first person I selected for this exhibition.”

The exhibition, Our Canada, My Story, highlights seven remarkable Canadians who have overcome human rights challenges. In addition to Poulsen, the museum highlights individuals like Widia Larivière, who co-founded the Idle No More chapter in Quebec and Ali Duale, a firefighter who fled Somalia’s civil war.

Poulsen, through his work at MoMo, became an innovator for disabled artists, integrating traditional dance techniques with mixed or disabled dancers.

“There’s no question that he was a trailblazer and a pioneer – one of the first disabled performers to break though the barrier between disability arts and mainstream performance,” said Pamela Boyd, MoMo founding artistic director.

Although Poulsen died before being able to see the exhibition, he recorded a video last year, which will be featured in the museum.

“I think it’s excellent we’re still able to share his story and his impact and influence will still be carried through this exhibition and film,” said Peristerakis.

“He really shared his personal perspective on what his life was like and the things he’s faced. I think it’s a real learning opportunity for many people.”