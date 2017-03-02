Calgary's downtown summit hears about revitalization from former Pittsburgh mayor

Tom Murphy led the City of Pittsburgh out of its darkest days and into the 21st century.



As mayor from 1994 to 2006, he helped with the transition from a dying, one-industry city in the rust belt to a leading city in the tech revolution.



And he brought an important message to Calgary’s Downtown Economic Summit on Thursday.



“You are nowhere near where we were, which is good news,” said Murphy. “But I think the lessons are, how do you begin to reimagine your city Calgary, as we did in Pittsburgh.”



During the decline of the steel industry in Pittsburgh, the city lost nearly half a million residents.



But all that’s behind them now.



“We have now created more jobs in technology than we had in the steel industry,” said Murphy.



Companies like Google and Uber have major offices in the city, in part because they want to be close to some of the leading artificial intelligence research being conducted Carnagie Mellon University.



Universities played a big role in turning the city’s fortunes around, according to Murphy, because they acted as the incubators for new industries.



“The universities were there for 100 years but we never much thought about where the graduates went,” he said.



Graduates were starting tech companies in Silicon Valley, where venture capital was plentiful.



To get venture capital, the city partnered with the state to require government pension funds to invest up to 2 per cent of their assets in venture capital firms. In return, the firms would match the money and locate an office in Pennsylvania.



“We went from having no venture capital firms to having 17 offices in Pittsburgh. It changed the conversation, said Murphy. “People began to think in a very different kind of way.”



To address real estate, Murphy said they turned to public-private partnerships, which helped reduce the risk for investors, but led to money for the city when developments were successful.



Scott Hutcheson, executive chairman of Aspen Properties in Calgary, said the city is showing signs of improvement in its real estate industry.



“Overall I think the feeling of the business climate is that we’re somewhere near the eight or the ninth inning in a cycle,” he said.



Murphy said Calgary has many of the things it will take to build a strong tech sector and a diversified economy.



“You are so well positioned in Calgary to take advantage of the future. The question is, do you have the community will to reach for the future?”