Calgary Housing Company theft puts homes at risk

The Calgary Police Service is looking for lock equipment stolen that could allow an individual to create keys for Calgary Housing Company (CHC) units.

The CHC operates and manages over 10,000 subsidized and affordable housing units in the city.

Earlier this week, they were informed that a vehicle belonging to one of their contractors was stolen. Police managed to recover the vehicle, but determined that equipment and information was missing from the vehicle. No CHC tenant names or other personal details were included in the missing information – but the equipment could allow someone to make keys.

“We apologize to our tenants and we are working with police and the contractor to address the situation,” said Sarah Woodgate, President of CHC, in a release. “We take the safety and security of tenants very seriously. This is an unfortunate incident and we are working around the clock to do what we can to help residents.”

In the meantime, the CHC and City of Calgary are increasing security patrols around CHC properties, working with residents who have identified specific safety concerns and re-keying CHC units that may be affected.