Calgary police invite public to fentanyl facts presentation
There are a limited number of spaces available at the information session. Those interested are asked to reserve a seat.
The Calgary Police Service is inviting Calgarians to “get the facts on fentanyl” at a presentation planned for next week.
Police said fentanyl has been in the headlines for more than a year now, and many Calgarians have questions about the drug. In an effort to answer these questions and provide information, CPS is hosting a public presentation next Tuesday.
Talking points will include current drug trends seen by CPS, including the rise of fentanyl. Participants will be getting “credible information” in relation to the risks of fentanyl and how to spot if someone is using the drug.
“It’s very important that people have good information on the risks associated with different drugs so they can make informed decisions,” said Sgt. Andrew
The presentation will take place from 7-8 p.m.
Space is limited so those interested are encouraged to reserve a seat by calling 403-428-8399 or emailing acritchley@calgarypolice.ca
