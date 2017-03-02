Calgary police invite public to fentanyl facts presentation

The Calgary Police Service is inviting Calgarians to “get the facts on fentanyl” at a presentation planned for next week.

Police said fentanyl has been in the headlines for more than a year now, and many Calgarians have questions about the drug. In an effort to answer these questions and provide information, CPS is hosting a public presentation next Tuesday.

Talking points will include current drug trends seen by CPS, including the rise of fentanyl. Participants will be getting “credible information” in relation to the risks of fentanyl and how to spot if someone is using the drug.

“It’s very important that people have good information on the risks associated with different drugs so they can make informed decisions,” said Sgt. Andrew Critchely , with the CPS crime prevention team. “This presentation will provide good information for parents, community leaders and anyone who is curious about fentanyl and wants credible information.”

The presentation will take place from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday March 7 at the CPS headquarters located at 5111 47 Street NE.