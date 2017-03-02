Calgary police restructuring to address crime trends

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is “restructuring to move forward” in an effort to build efficiencies within their ranks, remove silos and provide comprehensive support to their boots on the ground.

Insp. Mike Bossley made a presentation about the reorganization of the force at the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) meeting Tuesday. He said beginning in 2014 CPS saw a big jump in “acquisitive type crime” that continued into 2016.

These crime include robbery, break and enter, theft of vehicles or theft from vehicles.

“A large portion of these crimes are closely linked together and are often committed by a small number of prolific offenders,” said Bossley, adding that, “drugs are fuelling the fire of this crime spree.”

The CPS’s investigative operations section is made up of four units—the General Investigations Unit, the Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU), the District Support Unit (DSU) and Strike Fore Unit.

The SEU has three sub-units: gang suppression teams, gang enforcement team, and drug undercover street teams, while the DSU is made up of the district operations teams, B&E teams and prolific offender engagement team.

The inspector said CPS can more effectively address the problem when they look at the whole spectrum, and that they have already begun to see success by better utilizing their resources across the service.

Bossley said CPS saw a 51 per cent increase in the number of stolen vehicles in 2016 compared to the five-year-average as well as a 32 per cent increase in break and enters.

Further, Bossley said drug seizures shot way up in 2016 compared to the five-year average with a 675 per cent increase in fentanyl seizures, 200 per cent increase in heroin seizures, 273 per cent increase in meth and a 26.0 per cent increase in other opioids.

According to Bossley these crime trends have had an impact on resourcing in the force and moving forward they will need to coordinate with an assigned Crown prosecutor to address the high recidivism rates among prolific offenders.

“The justice system can’t do this alone,” he said. “We need to find a better long-term solution.”