Calgary police seek public's help in finding 14-year-old

The Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Aaliyah D’Angela-Heppner, 14, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the 6200 block of Dalton Drive NW.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’ 4” with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

She also goes by the name Ally Werezak.

Police said D’Angela-Heppner is prone to a high-risk lifestyle and they are looking to confirm her whereabouts to ensure she is safe.