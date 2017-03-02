News / Calgary

Calgary police seek public's help in finding 14-year-old

Aaliyah D’Angela-Heppner was last seen at 10 p.m. on Feb. 25

Aaliyah D’Angela-Heppner, 14, is missing. she also goes by the name Ally Werezak.



The Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Aaliyah D’Angela-Heppner, 14, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the 6200 block of Dalton Drive NW.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’ 4” with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

She also goes by the name Ally Werezak.

Aaliyah D’Angela-Heppner.

Police said D’Angela-Heppner is prone to a high-risk lifestyle and they are looking to confirm her whereabouts to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

