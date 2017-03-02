Calgary researcher investigates link between early-life pain and future consequences

Although we may not remember the first few days of our lives, science says our bodies do.

University of Calgary researcher Nikita Burke calls it “molecular memory,” and she said the bad memories can have deep roots.

As recently as the 1980s, the medical community believed newborns and pre-term infants couldn’t feel pain. Operating on the idea that the nervous system wasn’t developed enough, they routinely performed major surgeries on babies without anaesthesia.

The myth has since been debunked, but further research has revealed a correlation between early pain and future health concerns.

“When these babies grew up, parents noticed that they had altered pain thresholds,” said the postdoctoral scholar. “So we now know that this early period, the neonatal period, is a critical developmental period … what we want to know is why this happens.”

Through an Alberta Innovates Postdoctoral Scholarship, Burke is studying this link at a University of Calgary lab in the hopes of finding the answer.

Immune cells in the spinal cord and brain, called microglia, are instrumental in the development and protection of the central nervous system.

These cells are activated through pain, stress or trauma, according to Burke, which primes them for more severe responses to pain later in life.

“But if you look at these cells under a microscope they look the same” she said. “So it’s clear they must have some molecular memory.”

Tuan Trang, assistant professor with the Faculty of Medicine at U of C, is supervising the research and said that even a small surgical incision in infancy can alter the cell’s circuits and cause adults to experience pain “much more profoundly.”

By manipulating and studying the microglia of rodents, Burke is hoping to find out how these cells remember, and find a way to prevent or reverse the consequences.

With medical advances, Burke said that more children are surviving premature births. According to the World Health Organization, 15-million premature babies being born in the world every year and many requiring up to 10 medical procedures daily.