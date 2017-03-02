Second man wanted in connection with record 2016 Calgary fentanyl seizure

Calgary police are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a record fentanyl seizure late last year.



On Dec. 23, 2016, police raided a home in the 2300 block of Richmond Road SW and also searched a nearby car believed to be connected to an ongoing drug investigation.



At that time, police seized more than 35,000 fentanyl pills - the largest such seizure in Calgary history.



One man was arrested and charged at the time and following further investigation a second man is now wanted on 29 drug and weapons charges.



Christopher Eric Elson, 30, is being sought by police. He's described as 5'7", 175 lbs. with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a wolf tattoo on the upper left arm and the word 'Life' tattoo on his right hand.



Anyone with information on Elson's whereabouts are asked to call 403-266-1234.

