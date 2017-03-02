Chronic pain patients feel forgotten about as Alberta opioid-addiction crisis grows

The executive director of the Chronic Pain Association of Canada (CPAC) believes those suffering from chronic pain are being forgotten about as Alberta and the rest of Canada grapples with a growing opioid-addiction crisis.

Barry Ulmer said he has been hearing extensively from patients his association represents who worry the medication they have depended on for years will be unnecessarily cut back or even eliminated as fears about opioids and their consequences deepen.

“It’s snowballing into a real problem,” Ulmer said.

Some patients have told him they’ve recently experienced difficulties finding a physician who will take them on as a patient, because of the potential risks.

“Pain was already off to the side to begin with, now it’s shuffled to the side even more because all people can think about is (the illicit side of opioids),’ Ulmer said.

There is a known link between high prescribing rates and high overdose rates, but many patients can function well on opioids, according to Dr. Lori Montgomery, medical director of the Chronic Pain Centre in Calgary, run by Alberta Health Services.

“I know patients are worried – so are their doctors,” she said.

The challenge for physicians is managing their patient’s pain without putting them at risk for potentially catastrophic side effects.

“Sometimes we can do more harm by forcing them to reduce the dose, but if we’re going to leave things alone, we need to accept that that patient who stays at a high dose is probably at risk of overdose,” Dr. Montgomery said.

“It needs to be a joint decision made between the patient and physician.”

Kelly Eby, spokesperson for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA), said physicians receive limited training when it comes to both pain and opioids.

“They're a tough class of drugs to prescribe, and the training the doctors get is minimal,” Eby said.

“One element (the CPSA has) tried to focus on is if (physicians) have a new pain patient, to look at all the alternative to opioids – perhaps physiotherapy or psychotherapy – as opposed to an opioid prescription,” she said.

She said there’s no expectation from the CPSA that physicians automatically taper existing opioid prescriptions, but from the college’s view – because opioids are highly addictive and not as safe as previously thought – the amount of opioids prescribed should always be brought down, if possible.

Cutting a patient off from their regular prescription would be inappropriate because it could cause them to seek a replacement on the street – potentially exposing them to knock-offs or an unknown dose.