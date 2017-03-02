Forever 1999 Prozzak tour coming through Calgary

In the 90s, animated pop duo Prozzak created a string of hits, including Sucks to be You and Stange Disease. Simon and Milo (Jay Levine and James Bryan McCollum) are now releasing their first album in a decade, with their same signature style. Appropriately, it’s called Forever 1999.

This week they duo announced their official tour schedule as well, with a stop in Calgary on April 8. James McCollum chatted with Metro about the big comeback.

Q: In the 90s you tapped into something really popular – have any of those themes changed now?

A: If you’re talking about Simon’s search for true love and not really finding it, I think that’s kind of an eternal issue. I don’t know if it’s just for people in the late 90s. We hadn’t thought about it at the time, but that was really for Jay – the creator of Simon. That was his experience. He’s had a long, hard time finding the right girl and he was never really comfortable saying the things he wanted to say, except in a Prozzak song. Because it came from the heart, I can look back and say that’s probably why people connected with it.

Q:Why is now a good time for Prozzak to come back?

A: So, Simon and Milo were cryogenically frozen by accident, and just happened to get unfrozen a year ago. Luckily, it timed up with Jay and I getting invited to do this Atomic Lollipop festival in Toronto. It’s like an anime, Fan Expo type of thing. It turned out to be an amazing time for us. Just the response totally blew us away.

Literally that one show jumpstarted the whole thing. We thought, ‘OK, we gotta get Simon and Milo back out there.’ We hadn’t written any Prozzak songs in ages, but there was definitely a lot to write about. It’s ended up turning into a full album.

Q: How has your approach to song writing evolved?

A: Jay and I wrote the first couple albums in the same room together and that’s changed a bit, because he’s in LA and I’m in Toronto. But because we know each other so well, we’re able to get in sync over Facetime or Skype and get some ideas going.

But, nothing beats getting in a room together. So, last fall, Jay came up to Toronto and we agreed to write a song a day. We did that for 10 days straight, and most of those songs ended up on the album.