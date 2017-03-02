Justice professor, chief of police see urgent need to open Police Act

A Mount Royal University justice professor says now is the time for the Ministry of Justice to open the Police Act for a re-write and begin making “positive change for policing in the province.”

Dr. Kelly Sundberg said Alberta’s justice minister, Kathleen Ganley, needs to make changes to the Police Act so that chiefs of police in the province have more latitude and flexibility to deal with internal concerns in a respectful and transparent manner.

“He’s doing the best he can do with the current legislation,” he said.

Last week Alberta’s justice ministry told Metro there is no current timeline to open the act for review.

After the Calgary Police Commission meeting Tuesday, Calgary’s chief of police Roger Chaffin reiterated, for the second time in as many weeks, that the Police Act is out-dated and ties his hands in many ways when dealing with the ongoing HR issues faced by the force—including a slew of allegations of bullying and harassment in their ranks.

“I’m not fighting the province on this, I’m just saying there is a strong necessity to open up that act and get a new modern presentation of what the community expects from us,” he said, adding that disciplinary hearings are not the best mechanism for dealing with current issues.

Sundberg said now is a “great opportunity” for Ganley to tap into the “collective knowledge” of all of Alberta’s chiefs of police and create a new Police Act that “becomes a model on how other provinces could advance their own police acts.”

“If we wait until the next election cycle the current issues will still be inhibited by the act and we’ll have less of an opportunity to see positive change,” said Sundberg.

The chief echoed this sentiment.

“If you don’t do it we’re simply stuck to the old regimes,” he said. “These are things that were written 30 years ago and I don’t think they ever thought about the kind of HR issues we’re having today. What better reason to get this to the table and start that work?”

Chaffin said the act needs a “considerable” amount of consultation with communities, chiefs of police, police commissions and all affected partners.

“It’s not short work, but it needs to start—and I’ll keep pushing that this is something we need to do— and they know that,” he said.

Sundberg said re-writing the act would put Alberta in a position as a leader in addressing issues that advance policing.