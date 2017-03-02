Mount Royal to ground two flight school planes

Mount Royal University has confirmed the remaining two TECNAM twin engines are grounded until further notice, according to a spokesman with the university.

The grounding is pending further review. The school is doing an investigation into its fleet, and at the same time the Transportation Safety Board is doing a review.

“We have made the decision to voluntarily ground our planes: this is our decision alone,” said Leon Cygman, chair of Mount Royal University’s Aviation program. “We are acting with caution until all the reviews are complete, including our own internal review and the findings of the TSB investigation.”

Two instructors with the university's flight program were killed in February in a crash involving one of the TECNAM P2006T twin engine planes.

They were identified as Jeff Bird, 35, and Reyn Johnson, 64.

Students, of which there are 66 registered, returned to the cockpit this week in the program's five other planes - single engine Cessna 172s.

Mount Royal will make plans to lease one or two twin engine planes in the near future. Until then, the school with explore options for students to get required training in twin-engine planes through other reputable schools.

“Our curriculum is quite robust,” said Cygman. “But we feel, under the circumstances, we need to explore all options in our students’ best interest.”

The school has said it will go ahead with its annual wings ceremony on April 29. That ceremony allows students to celebrate the achievements of the last year.