Mount Royal University sexual violence policy puts survivors first
The Calgary post-secondary institutions is joining others across Canada who have implemented standalone policies
A victim first approach.
Mount Royal University is launching into a whole new world
On Monday governors approved a final draft to the school's standalone Sexual Violence Policy which took more than 10 months to craft. The policy underlines a "survivor first" approach which puts all decisions in the hands of a sexual violence victim.
"Prior to this there was a lot of
According to the
Cari
She said the new policy takes the silence out of sexual violence and encourages people to come forward for support.
Don't want to involve the police? You don't have to. Need help moving your schedule around to avoid the perpetrator who has allegedly harmed you? That's an option.
According to the school's VP of Student Affairs and Campus Life Steve
"We don't take control of the incredibly difficult situation somebody may be experiencing, we don't take that away from them," said. "It may end up in a disclosure, in which case we have connections with investigators which will enable us to properly investigate."
He noted that although the school has never been in such a situation before, there is a section in the policy that could allow the school to take criminal actions if the situation merits.
"If we're seeing a systemic concern we may have on campus with respect to repeat offenders, then we have to start to think about whether we're in a situation that we have to do something as a community," Fitterer said. "It is really driven to be as sensitive as possible to those that are survivors."
One of the key things the policy helps define is what it means to be a sexual violence victim's support system. The policy clearly encourages people who aren't themselves victims but may be helping a victim along, to seek help themselves.
"There's support for support,"
"Their friend might not now how to support them, so us as a response team and advocacy team will do as much as we can to support them through their friend,"
