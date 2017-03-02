Mount Royal University sexual violence policy puts survivors first

A victim first approach.

Mount Royal University is launching into a whole new world pf showcasing, not hiding or muddying, their approach to sexual assault and violence in the campus community.

On Monday governors approved a final draft to the school's standalone Sexual Violence Policy which took more than 10 months to craft. The policy underlines a "survivor first" approach which puts all decisions in the hands of a sexual violence victim.

"Prior to this there was a lot of confusion, and not enough support for students, staff and faculty in the same types of ways," said Student Association President Shifrah Gadamsetti. "Research and data shows that having a standalone sexual assault policy directly and specifically addresses this issue with the right types of resources."

According to the school , they're approached two to three times a year about sexual violence cases.

Cari Ionson , Sexual Violence Response and Awareness Coordinator at MRU said sexual violence impacts students, faculty and staff, and it's not something that gets talked about.

She said the new policy takes the silence out of sexual violence and encourages people to come forward for support.

Don't want to involve the police? You don't have to. Need help moving your schedule around to avoid the perpetrator who has allegedly harmed you? That's an option.

According to the school's VP of Student Affairs and Campus Life Steve Fitterer this approach will give more victims the courage to come forward, as they now have the assurances that any actions will be done on their own terms, and not the institutions.

"We don't take control of the incredibly difficult situation somebody may be experiencing, we don't take that away from them," said. "It may end up in a disclosure, in which case we have connections with investigators which will enable us to properly investigate."

He noted that although the school has never been in such a situation before, there is a section in the policy that could allow the school to take criminal actions if the situation merits.

"If we're seeing a systemic concern we may have on campus with respect to repeat offenders, then we have to start to think about whether we're in a situation that we have to do something as a community," Fitterer said. "It is really driven to be as sensitive as possible to those that are survivors."

One of the key things the policy helps define is what it means to be a sexual violence victim's support system. The policy clearly encourages people who aren't themselves victims but may be helping a victim along, to seek help themselves.

"There's support for support," Ionson said. She said that some victims don't want to come forward for formal support, but might instead talk to a friend or family about what's happened to them.