'It's going to be a fun eight months:' Chabot takes on Nenshi

A new mayoral contender for Calgary means kicking off eight months of back and forth public debate.

Only a day into Coun. Andre Chabot's race and current mayor Naheed Nenshi is quipping back on the 12-year city hall veteran's platform.

Although Nenshi noted both he and Chabot vote similarly on most items, with the exception of secondary suites, and they get along great as colleagues, he's hoping this race they can debate the facts.

Chabot's key issues, and what he's campaigning to better, surround the direction that he sees the city, and council going.

On Wednesday, he told Metro he's looking to challenge council and the current mayor to use tax dollars better, and eliminate the adversarial culture he sees rearing its ugly head at city hall and in the corporation's own offices.

But Nenshi quipped back that the city's own polling of employees doesn't show a fear of speaking up, or out to superiors.

"Our cut red tape project included hundreds of ideas from city staff, many of which have been implemented," the mayor told reporters. "We've implemented a new program called Civic Innovation Yyc specifically about this – it's just right across from council chambers, so Councillor Chabot might want to go visit sometime."

When asked if Nenshi agreed he is an intimidating figure, something Chabot mentioned to media, he laughed and said he's sure the current Ward 10 councillor is scared of him – a statement dripping with sarcasm.