Bystander, EMS fight car fire to help rescue crash victim

The actions of a quick-thinking bystander and Calgary-area paramedics helped stave off flames during the rescue of a crash victim.

According to EMS, they responded to a call shortly before midnight Thursday on southbound QEII, just north of Balzac.

When the arrived at the scene they found a sedan had driven into the rear of a cattle liner and the engine compartment of the car had started on fire with the driver trapped inside.

A bystander pulled over and was trying to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher and EMS joined in with the extinguisher they had on board their ambulance, according to EMS.

While fighting the vehicle fire, they attempted to free the driver with no success. They continued to douse flames until firefighters arrived and the driver was freed from the car.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non life-threatening condition having numerous soft-tissue injuries.