City of Calgary launches resiliency program, appoints resiliency officer

Calgary continues to work on its resiliency as a modern metropolis.

On Friday, the city hosted an agenda-setting workshop to discuss the stresses growing cities are facing – issues like social, economic, environmental challenges – and announced a new role for their deputy city manager would now also take on the role of "chief resilience officer."

In 2016, the city was named part of the Rockefeller Foundation's 100 Resilient Cities. The workshop and appointment marked the launch of the city's own resiliency program.

“Calgary has seen its share of stresses and shocks in recent years,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a prepared release. “Despite the challenges we face, we remain optimistic and resilient. As a 100RC member, we can become even more resilient as we learn from some of the best minds here at home and around the world.”

The workshop brought together the city's own complement of staff and expertise with the private sector, non-profits, entrepreneurial world, and academia as part of a wide-flung net diving off into an inclusive planning process.

“Calgary is part of the global momentum around building urban resilience, and leads by example,” said Otis Rolley, 100RC Regional Director for North America in a prepared release. “This workshop will clarify the city’s needs, surface innovative thinking, and give us a blueprint for engaging partners from across sectors to bring Calgary the tools and resources needed to become more resilient.”

Deputy City Manager Brad Stevens was appointed Chief Resilience Officer (CRO). According to the city, this new role will lead city’s resilience efforts. He will be in charge of continually checking in with stakeholders, resilience experts, and 100RC staff to draft a "Resilience Strategy."

Funding for his position will come from 100RC for at least two years.

“We have to be collaborative and interconnected, in order to prepare for and recover from the shocks and stresses that Calgary faces and will face,” said Calgary Chief Resilience Officer, Brad Stevens in a prepared release. “Our membership in the 100 Resilient Cities network will significantly strengthen the current work being done by The City of Calgary and the Calgary community.”