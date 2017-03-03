School boards in a 'wait and see' position for how Bill 1 regulations impact them: CBE

On Friday, the Calgary Board of Education board chair told Alberta’s education minister her school board will be holding his ministry to their promise to fund Bill 1 through efficiencies identified elsewhere in government

“We’re very excited to hear the government is going to fund all of these changes to legislation—so that’s really positive,” said CBE board chair Joy Bowen-Eyre. “Rest assured we will be holding you to your word.”

Education Minister David Eggen attended Ranchlands School in Calgary’s northwest Friday to talk with reporters and parents about Bill 1: An Act to Reduce School Fees less than 24 hours after the Alberta government made the announcement about the bill during Thursday's Throne Speech.

According to Eggen, should the bill pass, Alberta parents will no longer have to pay school fees for things like instructional supplies (textbooks, workbooks, photocopying, printing or paper supplies), or for eligible students who take the bus to their designated schools.

He said his government has concluded that these fees cost Alberta parents upwards of $50 million a year.

Should Bill 1 be proclaimed, it would result in amendments to the School Act and the creation of a new school fees regulation before the next school year.

This is where the “devil is in the details” according to Brad Grundy, chief financial officer for CBE, who attended a technical briefing Friday morning. He said the government explained to Alberta’s 61 school boards how they would be working with school jurisdictions in crafting the new regulations.

“From our perspective, we’re still in a wait and see position. We’re keenly interested in working with them in the crafting of those regulations,” he said.

Grundy said from what he understood it will be a short timeline in doing so, as they will need to be in place by the March 16 reading of the provincial budget.

"Between now and when the budget drops I would assume those regulations need to be finished ” he said. “Because the regulations will answer the many questions we have, it would have to be concluded by the time the budget comes down for us to be able to assess what the impacts are.”

Eggen said his government has been looking for efficiencies across the government of Alberta—in the ministry of education specifically—in order to fund these changes, so there would be no additional funds coming into the budget.

“We’re making this a priority and I think it’s a pretty good priority. It has the combination of enhancing education and to put some money back into the pockets of families with children,” he said.

Bowen-Eyre said it’s important these things be sorted out quickly and that they're fully funded by the government.

“There would be a serious concern for the Calgary Board of Education if the funds were downloaded to school boards knowing we do not have a lot of money left in our reserves,” she said. “We have $1.2 million left in reserves and with that it allows us to keep our lights on for one day until 10 o’clock in the morning.”