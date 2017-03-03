'We can't let this get bogged down:' Nenshi joins opioid task force

Canada's mayors want to move in on opioid deaths and overdoses in a matter of weeks, not years.

On Thursday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters as part of his role on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' opioid task force he's readying colleagues for recommendations he hopes Calgary can act on quickly.

At an Intergovernmental Affairs meeting, he told other councillors opioids and fentanyl killed more people in 2016 than car crashes; approximately three deaths a week. He said with the introduction of naloxone, less are dying, but overall more are overdosing.

"I want to make sure this is not a surprise to anyone, that in fact when this task force comes up with recommendations we're not going to study them forever in Calgary, we're going to start moving forward," said Nenshi. "I'd like to see stuff happening in something we measure in weeks, not years."

Currently Calgary lags behind Edmonton when it comes to cementing safe consumption sites. Our northern neighbour has already pinpointed where the sites will go, and with secured funding from the province, is ready to launch.

Conversely, here in Calgary, the idea of safe consumption sites is still a question mark. There's a community coalition working on it, but according to Nenshi , it's nowhere near proposing sites.