'We can't let this get bogged down:' Nenshi joins opioid task force
The City of Calgary lags behind Edmonton when it comes to opening safe consumption sites.
Canada's mayors want to move in on opioid deaths and overdoses in a matter of weeks, not years.
On Thursday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters as part of his role on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' opioid task force he's readying colleagues for recommendations he hopes Calgary can act on quickly.
At an Intergovernmental Affairs meeting, he told other
"I want to make sure this is not a surprise to anyone, that in fact when this task force comes up with recommendations we're not going to study them forever in Calgary, we're going to start moving forward," said Nenshi. "I'd like to see stuff happening in something we measure in weeks, not years."
Conversely, here in Calgary, the idea of safe consumption sites is still a question mark. There's a community coalition working on it, but according to
When asked if the city would be helping find sites for safe consumption services Nenshi said they haven't stepped in yet, but will likely be involved soon.
