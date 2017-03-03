Nenshi bothered as province pockets $300M destined for municipalities
Although the province is spending Build Canada funding from the feds in Calgary, he and others believe spending choices should have been made by municipalities
It's like brother and sister fighting over allowance money.
The cash-strapped province has intercepted $300 million in federal funding as part of the Build Canada grant municipalities believe was meant for them – and according to Calgary city
"The federal government's intent was a portion of that money, 300 million dollars in Alberta, should go to municipalities," Naheed Nenshi told reporters Thursday. "The province's position is that if they're building stuff in the municipalities that counts."
The Calgary mayor said it's an issue he's been going back and forth on with the federal government, who in the past indicated they would like to see the money in municipality hands. But now, the tune may have changed and Nenshi said feds are now saying they "can't overrule to the provincial government."
"The Alberta Government, to their credit, is building two extremely large provincial infrastructure programs in Calgary, which will benefit Calgarians," said Nenshi. "That said, we also have a lot of other needs infrastructure needs. My opinion is that that money from the federal government was intended to help the cities build the infrastructure we have to build."
