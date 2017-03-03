SAIT’s oldest alumni celebrates his 102nd birthday

After blowing out three candles on his birthday cake, Clarence Hollingworth clapped his hands together and said he’d just made a wish for a “long life.”

But those three candles were modest for the occasion, and Hollingworth’s wish had already come true.

The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s (SAIT) oldest alumni celebrated his 102nd birthday (one day early) at the post secondary’s Heritage Hall on Thursday.

Hollingworth first stepped onto the campus in 1924 when he was in the fourth grade. A decade later, he graduated from the electrical program from the school, which was called the Provincial Institute of Technology and Art (PITA) at the time.

“It feels like I never left it,” he said, while sitting inside the historic Heritage Hall on Thursday. “So much of the building is the same.”

After leaving his studies, Hollingworth served in the Canadian Navy from 1939 to 1943. But in 1952 he returned to his alma mater as an instructor in the electrical program at PITA.

“The best memories are from when I was an instructor here,” he said. “I really enjoyed that time.”

SAIT president David Doss took a moment at the birthday party to read Hollingworth’s handwritten 1932 PITA transcript.

As a student, Hollingworth was described as “gentlemanly,” and “an outstanding boy” – but, perhaps most tellingly, one professor wrote that he “will go a long way.”