Coun. Andre Chabot backtracks on 'handout' comments

Ward 10 councillor Andre Chabot is clarifying comments he made over the weekend regarding handouts for the homeless or impoverished.

Chabot, who announced his bid for Calgary mayor last week, spoke about his own situation of working through university while raising three kids, but it was comments in local media regarding handouts that irked some in the community, particularly when he said they can be a “disservice” to those receiving them.

“I’m actually happy to a degree that those words opened up a conversation on how we provide a hand up to people that truly need it,” Chabot explained, noting he likened it to an old saying.

“If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day, but if you teach him how to fish, you feed him for life. I was relating it to my own situation and I get that my situation is not something that everyone can utilize. I apologize if I offended anyone with my comments.”

Tim Richter president and CEO of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, expressed his disappointment in the original comments and the fact that they came from a councillor with more than 10 years experience in a ward that has a significant amount of poverty.