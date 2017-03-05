Calgary food truck park planned for spring

In what is being heralded as a win-win situation for foodies and food trucks alike, the city’s first food truck park is expected to be unveiled on May 1.

Cargo Food Market is the brainchild of former Torontonian Mathew Worona who moved here last year and paved the way for a food truck park in Calgary’s inner city. The location is still to be determined, but likely in the Beltline, Inglewood or Kensington.

It would likely feature eight trucks at any one time, with a couple of anchor tenants and the others rotating in.



“This kind of thing hasn’t been proposed before so we’re building something totally new and one of the most exciting things about this project is the ability for it to kind of become a new model for street food in Calgary,” Worona said.

He said given the downtown economy, food trucks are spending time more time in one place but getting less traffic.

“Many food truck owners have to show up at 6 a.m. just to try and secure a good spot and sometimes they can’t find anything at all.”

Confirmed tenant Yummi Yogis food truck owner Nikki Brule has long been craving a stable environment to grow her food truck business.

“I’m incredibly excited to have a place to be able to potentially do a breakfast, lunch and dinner service because we are often booked up on our weekends fairly well, but weekdays have been a challenge ever since we started,” she said.

Ward 8 councillor Evan Woolley says the whole community will benefit from this initiative once a location is found.

“The sky is the limit; it’s just about finding some private sector people to help partner with the city and the people with the ideas. It’s super exciting for the community,” Woolley said.