Homicide unit investigating suspicious death at Nose Hill Park
A man was found dead in a 'makeshift shelter' in the park near 19 Street NW
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in Nose Hill Park on Saturday.
According to Detective Andy Nguyen with CPS, officers were called to an area near John Laurie Boulevard and 19 Street NW around noon to check on the welfare of a man inside what Nguyen described as ‘a makeshift shelter.’
Police determined the man was dead on arrival, and the medical examiner was called in to investigate – later determining the death suspicious, according to Nguyen.
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
