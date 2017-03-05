Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards relives glory from Calgary ’88 Olympics

The announcer joked it was the busiest the ski hill had been since Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics, and he was probably right.

A huge crowd turned out at Canada Olympic Park (COP) on Sunday to watch Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards fly down the hill one more time.

“Eddie’s an iconic part of this park, he’s really well known for what he’s done here,” said Dusty Korek, who sits on Canada’s national ski team and competed at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

“It’s great for everyone to come out and relive that moment,” he said.

Against all odds, Edwards was the first British ski jumper since 1929 to represent his country at the Olympics. He hadn’t made the cut as a downhill skier, so he switched to jumping – no one was competing in that sport for Great Britain.

Edwards ended up finishing dead-last out of 73 competitors in the 70 and 90 metre events – but the unlikely Olympian had won the hearts of Calgarians and the world-abroad.

Korek said referencing Eddie ‘The Eagle’ while travelling internationally is sure to spark a conversation.

“Whenever you’re explaining your sport … you bring up his name and everyone has a good laugh – they know exactly who you’re talking about,” he said.

The event was more than a chance to relive the iconic moment from 1988, according to Korek.

“It’s great way to bring everyone out and get younger kids involved in the sport,” he said.

In 1990, the International Olympic Committee created the ‘Eddie the Eagle Rule’, which requires Olympic hopefuls to compete at an international level and place within a reasonable ranking to qualify for the games. The underdog had already had his day, however, and Edwards continues to conjure up interest for the sport.

Zack Henniche and his father, Adel, trekked up to the ski jumps at COP to see the legend for themselves and maybe snag an autograph.

They were first introduced to Eddie ‘The Eagle’ after watching the similarity titled movie, released in 2016.

“His story really effected us in a positive way,” Adel said.