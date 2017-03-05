Head-on collision on Deerfoot sends three to hospital: EMS

Three women have been taken to hospital after two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Deerfoot Trail early Sunday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Calgary EMS responded to the incident involving two vehicles on northbound Deerfoot Trail south of the Beddington Trail exit, according to a news release.

Paramedics transported the three women to hospital, and left the driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 20s, with Calgary police.

One woman, a female in her mid-20’s, was transported to hospital in life threatening condition and multiple traumatic injuries – including head injuries – according to EMS.

The driver, a woman in her early 30s, was transported in serious condition with pelvis and leg injuries. The third woman in the front passenger seat, believed to be in her early 40s, was also in serious condition and transported with arm, chest and leg injuries.

They all had to be extricated from the vehicle because of the damage from the impact.