Legally-blind actor paints audience for Calgary stage play

During the entire 75 minutes actor Bruce Horak spends on stage during Assassinating Thomson, he paints a picture of the audience.

What makes this remarkable is that Horak only has 9 per cent of his vision, due to a rare cancer that he survived as a baby.

“To sit and paint someone’s portrait is an opportunity to show how it is I see,” said Horak. “It’s a really unique experience theatrically. There really isn’t a fourth wall, the conversation flows naturally.”

The painting fits well thematically with the story of artist Tom Thomson. In 1917, Thomson died mysteriously, with his body surfacing on the lake. The mystery, which is the focus on the play, is about who may or may not have killed him.

Thomson inspired a number of painters in the 1920s who called themselves the Group of Seven, many who were actually friends his.

Horak, who also wrote the play, discovered a number of bizarre similarities between him and Thomson. They share the same birthday. Thomson only painted for the last few years of his life, and Horack only just started within the last few years.

The man suspected of killing Thomson is named Shannon Fraser – which is also the name of Horak’s ex-high school girlfriend.

Horak uses portrait painting as a way of connecting with people, having done 500 portraits in the last four years.

“The whole show Bruce is painting us, and at the end he reveals our portrait,” said Col Cseke, artistic director of Inside Out Theatre. “It’s such a rare chance to see ourselves, to see the world, the way he sees it. It’s very abstract, and very beautiful.”

Inside Out Theatre is dedicated to making inclusive and accessible theatre. For performances of the show, there will be an ASL interpreter, and for visually impaired audience members, they can explore the set and artwork with a touch tour, before the performance begins.