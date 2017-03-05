Snowy season buoys business at Alberta, BC ski hills

Winter woes might be wearing on Calgary drivers, but the ski and snowboard resorts around the city are seeing a sensational surge thanks to this season’s storms.



Thanks to an early start with the flakes, Alberta’s snow-sport destinations were a hotspot for boarders, according to Matt Mosteller, marketing VP with Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which operates Nakiska ski hill just west of Calgary, along with a handful of others in the BC interior.



In a time when other Alberta industries are trying to survive a downturn, mountain businesses are seeing an increase in skiers and snowboarders this year.



Mosteller said consecutive storms have been hitting some of the most popular areas, creating large amounts of powdered snow.



“And they’re not just 10cm type storms – they’re dropping 20 to 40, even 60cm or more at a time,” he explained. “In fact, one of our record storms was 94cm in a day-and-a-half.”



That was at the Kimberley Alpine Resort, which broke a 10-year record for the area.



Because of the early snowfalls, Alberta and parts of BC have seen an uptick in skiers and snowboarders. It’s not just locally either – there have been huge numbers of road-trippers coming from the U.S., often travelling to multiple resorts.



“Given the exchange rate, that’s a bonus icing on top of a wonderful cake,” Mosteller laughed.



For the past decade, March has actually been the biggest time of year for business, and Mosteller doesn’t expect that to change this year.



In fact, this March is expected to blow right past numbers from the past 10 years.



“There’s a magical feeling of freedom when you’re soaring down the slopes and the wind is in your face,” said Mosteller. “It’s unreal.”