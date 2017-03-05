Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time

Eleven-year-old Olivia Lettich watched the Calgary Flames take on the New York Islanders yesterday for the first time.

She’s been to a game before, but it was mostly for the atmosphere. That was before she had eSight – a high-tech medical device for the legally blind and people with low vision.

Olivia was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer, when she was just four months old. Nine rounds of chemotherapy and 50 radiation treatments later, she lost her right eye at age two and became legally blind – but her mother said it’s never slowed her daughter down.

“She’s not afraid of anything, she’s a spunky and brave little girl,” said Meredith Lettich.

Founded in 2006, eSight makes eyeglasses that house a camera to capture the user’s surroundings in HD video. The footage is enhanced and projected onto two screens, allowing the wearer to better see their surroundings.

The technology has certainly changed Olivia’s perspective forever.

“It’s the little things, the details that come out because of the glasses, that she’s now able to experience,” Meredith said.

“She got a little teary when she first put them on, and she said ‘everything is so beautiful.’”

The Calgary Flames and eSight partnered up to make Olivia’s ‘first’ hockey game a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

She gave the players high-fives as they hit the ice and got to watch the players warm-up from the bench – something she could not have done without the special glasses.

“I’m most excited for meeting the players … I’m going to be thinking about how cool it is that I can see them,” she said while waiting for her hometown team to come out of the dressing room.

She said the glasses have helped her with day-to-day tasks, especially at school.

“They help me see so much better, I can read and I can watch things from far away,” Olivia said.

“I have a lot of trouble reading, because the print is so small to me. With these, I can zoom in enough that I can read and watch movies.”

Olivia doesn’t know what she wants to do when she grows up, but the glasses have removed a lot of the barriers she would have faced.