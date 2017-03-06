University of Calgary considering fall reading week
Including a fall reading week in Alberta post-secondaries is seen as a way to help with student mental health and success.
Students and administration at the University of Calgary are rekindling the fall reading week debate.
In 2014, as the University of Alberta signed off on their annual fall reading week, the University of Calgary Students' Union was eyeing
As more post-secondary institutions, like Mount Royal University, sign on to a fall reading week students at the U of C still don't have a solution – but this year they're actively working on it.
Guscott said the university is working with stakeholders and has formed a working group to explore the idea.
"Everyone has agreed a fall reading week is a good idea both for faculty and students for mental health reasons," said Guscott. "There's a number of different options on the table right now."
When asked for comment on timelines and the process to investigate a fall reading week, the University of Calgary was not able to comment. Provost Dru Marshall was not available for comment as it is "too early to speak" about the matter.
Guscott said one of the options is shortening the reading week or even shortening block week.
"Really the most important thing is that students are able to get both what they paid for out of the length of their semester and their classes, but also get the supports," said Guscott. "A chance to have a break."
This fall is too soon for a new reading week according to Guscott, but in 2018, students could see a change in their academic calendar.
